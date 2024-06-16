Surge in heat-related cases at Lucknow govt hospitals

As the state capital continues to be in the grip of scorching heat as other parts of Uttar Pradesh, three government health facilities in the city have seen a marked rise in patients suffering from heat-related health problems such as vomiting and loose motions since May. Patients waiting for their turn at Balrampur hospital in Lucknow on Saturday (June 15). (HT file)

This has also led to increase in crowd in waiting areas and outpatient departments (OPDs) at these hospitals. Patients and their kin alike seek refuge in the waiting areas of Syama Prasad Mookerjee (Civil), Lok Bandhu and Balrampur hospitals here.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“Heat-related cases have added to the number of regular patients. There are some 25-30 cases of severe vomiting and loose motions daily here,” said Civil hospital’s chief medical superintendent (CMS) Dr Rajesh Srivastava.

Waiting area here is also full of patients and their family members. Covered area for receipt counters outside provides shelter to injured patients who cannot afford to travel back and forth from the hospital multiple times.

“Balrampur hospital, where 4000-5000 patients report daily, has also seen a rise of 20% to 30% patients this summer,” said hospital’s CMS Dr Himanshu Chaturvedi.

The hospital is also running a “raen basera” (night shelter) with a capacity of 60-70 people. The place is equipped with water filters and coolers.

“Street dwellers and labourers use this facility. And across the hospital, we have nearly 15 water filters and coolers for staff and patients,” said Dr Chaturvedi.

At Lok Bandhu hospital, where 2,000 to 3,000 patients report daily, three-fourth are new cases every day. “Of them, around 70 patients are of heat-related illnesses,” said hospital director Dr Suresh Kaushal.

“The total number of patients is seeing almost a 30% rise these says,” he added. The Civil and the Lok Bandhu hospitals have no separate arrangements for the patients or family members in waiting.

Authorities say that all coolers, air conditioners and fans are being maintained for the benefit of patients and their kin .

Power cuts at Lok Bandhu hospitals are also a frequent feature and so the authorities there rely heavily on the generators.

Lok Bandhu hospital director Dr Suresh Kaushal said there are not enough beds or space in waiting areas for the number of patients they see.

Two large waiting areas on the ground floor of the main building act as shelters for family members of patients. As per hospital CMS Dr Ajai Tripathi, most of the emergency cases come during night.

Coolers and ORS jars have been arranged in the wards where children and patients of heat-related illnesses are treated. Similar arrangements have been made in the waiting area too, say hospital authorities.