Take decisions on merit: U.P. CM Yogi to ministers
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday called upon his council of ministers to take all the decisions on merit and said no corruption or irregularities would be tolerated. He said the ministers should not take any decision in a hurry.
Yogi was presiding over a meeting of his council of ministers at Lok Bhawan here. His observations assume significance following reports of irregularities in transfers in PWD and health department. Action has been taken and a vigilance probe has been ordered to inquire the irregularities in public works department (PWD) transfers.
He said the “Groups of Ministers” (GoMs) should also interact with the public representatives of the opposition parties and take suggestions from them. He said reports about tours of GoMs should be given to the nodal officers of respective districts and measures for correction be taken as suggested by the ministers.
The CM had set up 18 GoMs to tour state’s 18 divisions and review implementation of government schemes there. He said two phases of divisional tours had been completed up to now. He said programmes for development of respective regions should be worked out. Yogi said the GoMs would review the steps taken when they tour the area again.
He said the state government remained at the doorstep of the people in summer when people go to hill stations. He said the ministers continued tours of villages and districts and their tours will continue.
Yogi said his government had completed first 100 days of its second term and the ministers were briefing the media about their achievements. He said cabinet ministers should work in coordination with the ministers of state and they should be invited to the departmental meetings.
He said illegal taxi stands, bus stands and rickshaw stands should not be allowed to operate under any circumstances. The CM said routes for running the e-rickshaws should also be decided. Yogi said the GoMs would have to travel to other countries to create a favourable atmosphere for holding the proposed global investors’ summit in January 2023.
The GoM led by minister for agriculture Surya Pratap Shahi has recommended improvement in health services in Mehmoodabad area. The GoM appreciated the construction of “Amrit Sarovar” in Bakshi Ka Talab area and urged the chief minister to go for inspection there. Other GoMs also made other recommendations.
Taloja traffic police fill potholes, much to motorists’ relief
The Navi Mumbai traffic police have come to the rescue of motorists who were facing nightmarish experience on the Taloja MIDC road leading to Kalyan and Ambernath. The initiative of Taloja traffic police came after the personnel had, for almost 10 days, guided motorists on the water-logged, sludge-filled, crater-ridden road. Mahesh Patil, senior police inspector (traffic), Taloja MIDC claimed that the people were working in unhygienic conditions due to silt on the road.
ED arrests key Soren aide for money laundering
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday arrested a key political aide of Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, Pankaj Mishra, in connection with a money laundering investigation being conducted against him and others. Mishra was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after around eight hours of questioning on Tuesday, officials said. Mishra is a central committee member of the ruling JMM, besides being the assembly representative of CM Soren, who represents Barhait.
‘In Bihar’s House of Elders, 63% of members face criminal cases’
The 75-member Bihar Legislative Council, much like the state Assembly, has a fairly large share of members (MLCs) who are facing criminal cases, according to a report of the Association for Democratic Reforms and Election Watch released on Tuesday. Out of 60 MLCs whose criminal, financial, educational details furnished in their election affidavits were analysed by the ADR, 38 (about 63 per cent) have criminal cases pending against them.
Jharkhand: Pegasus ‘target’ journo, arrested a day ago, has ‘Maoist links’
A freelance journalist in Jharkhand, who figured on the list of people allegedly targeted by the Pegasus spyware and who was arrested on Sunday, had links with Maoists, police have claimed.
Lucknow hospital conducts successful arm replantation surgery
Doctors at Medanta hospital successfully conducted arm replantation surgery on a medical student whose arm almost detached from his body following a road accident. Addressing a press conference, senior consultant in plastic surgery at the hospital, Dr Vaibhav Khanna said the hand had only one nerve connected and hence everything had to be planned quickly. The need for immediate surgery made it complicated, but we could do it, said Dr Khanna.
