Take stringent action against anti-social elements: CM
Take stringent action against anti-social elements: CM

As many as 109 people arrested in various UP districts (till 7.30pm) on charges of indulging in violence. These included 38 in Saharanpur, 15 in Prayagraj, 24 in Hathras, seven in Moradabad, two in Firozabad and 23 in Ambedkar Nagar
Yogi Adityanath held a law and order review meeting on Friday. (File Photo)
Updated on Jun 11, 2022 12:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath asked officials to take stringent action against criminals, anti-social and mischievous elements in view of the incidents of violence at some places in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

He said this while holding a meeting with top officials at his official residence here to review law and order.

The protests occurred against the controversial remarks of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nupur Sharma and expelled party leader Naveen Jindal.

The CM directed additional chief secretary (home), Awanish Kumar Awasthi, working DGP, DS Chauhan and ADG (law and order), Prashant Kumar to maintain vigil over the situation.

As many as 109 people were arrested (till 7.30pm) in various districts on charges of indulging in violence. These included 38 in Saharanpur, 15 in Prayagraj, 24 in Hathras, seven in Moradabad, two in Firozabad and 23 in Ambedkar Nagar, said a state government spokesperson.

During a meeting with officials in Gorakhpur late on Thursday evening, the CM directed officials to ensure proper security arrangements at mosques during Friday prayers and asked them to take strict action against those who play with law and order, a senior official said on Friday.

Following the directives, the administration maintained special vigil in Gorakhpur, because of which no incident of protest took place outside the mosques after the congregational prayers, he said.

Earlier in the day, the CM met people at the Janata Darshan organized at Hindu Sewa Ashram on the Gorakhnath temple premises in Gorakhpur before the visit of BJP national president JP Nadda. Adityanath directed officers to dispose of grievances of people on priority basis.

He told officers that the visit of the group of ministers to various districts would start soon. Along with law and order, the ministers will review the progress of various development projects.

