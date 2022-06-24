Tamil Nadu man held for issuing bomb threats a member of PFI, SDPI: ATS

The Tamil Nadu man Raj Mohammed, who was arrested for allegedly sending bomb threats to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) offices in Lucknow and Gonda, and four other places in Karnataka on June 7, had been a member of Popular Front of India (PFI) and Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI) for three years in the past.

The UP Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) arrested Raj Mohammed, a resident of Ramalingam Street of Pudukkottai district in Tamil Nadu, from his house after tracking him through electronic surveillance. He was arrested for sending threat to RSS members through voice messages on WhatsApp group formed by him.

A senior UP Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) official said Raj Mohammed had revealed that he was active member of PFI and SDPI between 2018 and 2021 during interrogation when he was taken in custody remand for seven days recently. He said the custody remand of the accused ended on Thursday and he has been sent to Lucknow jail in judicial custody.

He said the accused was in touch with several senior office bearers of PFI and SDPI. It would be further investigated whether these two organisations have anything to do with the threats or Raj worked for them. “Raj Mohammed was a thick nut to crack and he confessed about his PFI and SDPI links in rigorous questioning for several hours. He however did not reveal that he was associated to which organisations or group after 2021. We have yet to explore about his activities after 2021,” the officials said while adding that he shared some more crucial information.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh police had registered an FIR at the Madiaon police station of Lucknow after a bomb threat was made to a Sultanpur-based degree college professor Neelkanth Pujari, who is also an RSS member. The complainant mentioned in the FIR that a link inviting him to join a WhatsApp group was sent on June 4 and the threat was issued on June 6 at around 8 pm when he joined the group. He said the accused threatened to blow up the RSS offices located at Sarswati Shishu Mandir School in Aliganj, Lucknow and Gonda district as well as four more places in Karnataka.