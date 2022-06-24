Tamil Nadu man held for issuing bomb threats a member of PFI, SDPI: ATS
The Tamil Nadu man Raj Mohammed, who was arrested for allegedly sending bomb threats to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) offices in Lucknow and Gonda, and four other places in Karnataka on June 7, had been a member of Popular Front of India (PFI) and Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI) for three years in the past.
The UP Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) arrested Raj Mohammed, a resident of Ramalingam Street of Pudukkottai district in Tamil Nadu, from his house after tracking him through electronic surveillance. He was arrested for sending threat to RSS members through voice messages on WhatsApp group formed by him.
A senior UP Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) official said Raj Mohammed had revealed that he was active member of PFI and SDPI between 2018 and 2021 during interrogation when he was taken in custody remand for seven days recently. He said the custody remand of the accused ended on Thursday and he has been sent to Lucknow jail in judicial custody.
He said the accused was in touch with several senior office bearers of PFI and SDPI. It would be further investigated whether these two organisations have anything to do with the threats or Raj worked for them. “Raj Mohammed was a thick nut to crack and he confessed about his PFI and SDPI links in rigorous questioning for several hours. He however did not reveal that he was associated to which organisations or group after 2021. We have yet to explore about his activities after 2021,” the officials said while adding that he shared some more crucial information.
Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh police had registered an FIR at the Madiaon police station of Lucknow after a bomb threat was made to a Sultanpur-based degree college professor Neelkanth Pujari, who is also an RSS member. The complainant mentioned in the FIR that a link inviting him to join a WhatsApp group was sent on June 4 and the threat was issued on June 6 at around 8 pm when he joined the group. He said the accused threatened to blow up the RSS offices located at Sarswati Shishu Mandir School in Aliganj, Lucknow and Gonda district as well as four more places in Karnataka.
-
Maha crisis: On rebel MLAs living in Assam, CM Sarma he has no clue
The situation in Maharashtra has turned more against Shiv Sena supremo and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray after more and more MLAs joined rebel colleague Eknath Shinde's camp. Party's Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut has asked all the rebel MLAs to come back to Mumbai and “show courage”, even as he said that the Sena is open to discussing the possibility of quitting the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) front it shares with Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).
-
Prostate Cancer: Causes, symptoms, risk factors and treatment
“Cancer of the prostate is the second leading site of cancer among males in metro cities like Delhi, Kolkata, and Pune and the third leading cause in cities like Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The main reason for the increase in Prostatic cancer is due to an increase in the aged population, changing lifestyles, increased awareness, and easy access to medical facilities in cities,” said Dr Prasanth Kandra.
-
Coach rescues US swimmer Anita Alvarez after she faints midway while competing
Her coach Andrea Fuentes, who was present at the pool side, then jumped into action and averted a tragedy at the world championships swimming competition.
-
‘Just like prez polls’: Cong's Kharge fires salvo at BJP as Maha crisis deepens
Mallikarjun Kharge said the Congress party will stand with the MVA regime and wants to work together. "The present Maharashtra government is doing developmental work in the state. [The] BJP [is] trying to destabilise the Maharashtra government. They did the same in the past too in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, [and] Goa,” he was quoted as saying.
-
No Rani Rampal again as India announce 18-member squad for 2022 CWG
Star striker Rani Rampal has been left out of the Indian women's hockey squad for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, with goalkeeper Savita Punia set to lead the 18-member squad which was announced on Thursday. Rani had earlier been left out of the squad for the upcoming FIH World Cup after being unable to recover fully from a hamstring injury. Coach Janneke Schopman had said at the time that Rani is yet to fully recover from the knock that has kept her largely out of action since she led the team's inspirational performance at last year's Tokyo Olympics.
