Targeting parking crunch: LDA plans ₹150 crore mega multi-level facility in Lko

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has proposed constructing the city’s largest multi-level parking facility at the Rashtra Prerna Sthal, with a capacity to accommodate 370 buses and over 400 four-wheelers simultaneously, to resolve the parking crisis during large-scale events. LDA proposed a multi-level design picture for representation. (Sourced)

The Authority is preparing a detailed proposal for the project, estimated to cost around ₹150 crore, which will soon be sent to the state government for approval. Officials said the move aims to ensure planned parking and smooth traffic management during high-footfall events at the site.

LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar said the decision follows the massive turnout witnessed during the inauguration of the site in December 2025. The event, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, drew nearly two lakh people and over 2,500 buses, forcing authorities to rely on temporary parking arrangements across nearby vacant plots.

“Given the scale of gatherings expected in future, a permanent and structured parking system has become necessary,” Kumar said.

The proposed facility will come up on a 21,216 square metre plot in Sector-J of the Basant Kunj Scheme, located adjacent to the venue. The structure will have five levels, including two basement floors and three upper levels dedicated to parking.

Officials said the design will allow simultaneous parking of 370 buses—an uncommon provision in most urban parking systems—along with space for more than 400 cars. The site connects to a 45-metre-wide road on one side and a 24-metre-wide road on the other, ensuring smooth vehicular movement.

To streamline traffic flow, LDA will develop a dedicated entry and exit plaza designed to handle heavy bus movement, especially during peak event hours. This is expected to significantly reduce congestion on surrounding roads.

In addition to parking, the Authority has proposed constructing a guest house on the upper levels of the complex. The facility will include rooms, a VIP lounge, and a meeting hall to support administrative and event-related requirements.

Officials said the LDA will begin construction work immediately after receiving government approval.