Tata to explore renewable energy investment opportunities in U.P.

Tata Group has expressed its keen interest in investing in Uttar Pradesh’s renewable energy sector. This was deliberated during a high-level meeting with Saurabh Agarwal, chief financial officer of Tata Group, at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday. For Representation Only: A worker stands as he looks at a wind turbine used to generate electricity. (Reuters File Photo)

A state delegation led by Amit Singh, secretary to chief minister Yogi Adityanath, underscored the extensive investment opportunities in the state, placing specific emphasis on the aviation and renewable energy sectors. Agarwal, during the discussions, conveyed Tata Group’s keen interest in investing in these sectors and affirmed a commitment to exploring the possibilities presented by the state.

The day also featured a spotlight event organised by 2030 Water Resources Group (WRG), titled ‘Uttar Pradesh as an Investment Destination for Low Carbon Sustainable Agriculture,’ held at Promenade 49 of the UP Pavilion. Attended by global industry leaders and CEOs, such as Paul Bulcke, chairman, board of directors, Nestle, Juergen Vogele, vice president, sustainable development, World Bank, Ranveer Chandra, managing director & CTO, Microsoft, Gabriela Burian, global director of strategic partnerships at Bayer, Jai Shroff, chairman and group CEO at UPL and Michael Webster, programme director 2030 WEG and others, the event showcased Uttar Pradesh’s commitment to sustainable agriculture.

During the event, the Uttar Pradesh government delegation, represented by agriculture production commissioner and infrastructure and industrial development commissioner, Manoj Kumar Singh, emphasised that the state, primarily an agrarian economy, aims to become the ‘Granary of the Nation’ by 2030.