Thu, Dec 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

Teachers’ absence frustrates purpose of RTE Act: Alld HC

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Published on: Dec 18, 2025 07:47 pm IST

The Allahabad high court refused to interfere with the suspension of primary school teachers found absent during an inspection. The court also directed the state government to frame a policy to ensure the timely presence of teachers in schools within three months.

Observing that the absence of teachers “frustrates the very purpose” of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, the Allahabad high court has refused to interfere with the suspension of primary school teachers found absent during an inspection.

The high court noted that teachers in a large number of primary institutions across the state do not report on time. (For representation)
The high court noted that teachers in a large number of primary institutions across the state do not report on time. (For representation)

The court also directed the state government to frame a policy to ensure the timely presence of teachers in schools within three months.

While disposing of writ petitions filed by teachers Indra Devi and Leena Singh Chauhan, Justice Prakash Padia observed that although teachers are the “pillars of knowledge” and revered as “Guru” in Indian culture, the state has a corresponding obligation to ensure uninterrupted education for children.

The two government school teachers had challenged their suspension by the district basic education officer, contending that the action was unwarranted. The suspensions were ordered after they were found absent from their schools during an inspection.

In an order dated December 2, the high court noted that teachers in a large number of primary institutions across the state do not report on time. “It is an obligation of the State to ensure imparting uninterrupted education to children in primary institutions. Matters are coming before this Court every day in which allegations are made against teachers and headmasters that they are not attending the institution within time,” Justice Padia observed.

