Tech tracking and tranquiliser: 91-day tiger chase ends in Rehmankheda

The villagers of Rehmankheda and the forest teams deployed there, have heaved a collective sigh of relief. The tiger lying tranquilised in Rehmankheda on Wednesday (Sourced)

After 12 hours of continuous combing, the elusive tiger was spotted and tranquilised, precisely at 5:30 pm, on Wednesday, bringing to an end a 91-day chase. It took about 15 minutes to conclude, “the about-200-kg, 4-year-old male tiger had (indeed) fallen unconscious.”

“The canine tooth measured 7 cm and the tiger was about 10-feet-long, some 4-years-old,” said Sunil Chaudhary, principal chief conservator of forest Uttar Pradesh.

At least six people were required to pick up the knocked out big cat, put it on a stretcher, and bring it into the movable cage some 400 m from where it had fallen.

This is the second longest chase of a tiger where in 2012 it took 108 days in Rehmankheda.

“Since the tiger has not hurt any human, releasing it in the wild is the ideal thing to do,” said Anuradha Vemuri, principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife).

“The tiger was examined by doctors and has been found fit, health wise,” said Renu Singh, chief conservator of forests, Lucknow division.

The countdown to the capture began early in the morning, when the tiger - supposed to have strayed from Pilibhit’s core forest area - was caught on a drone camera. The forest staff and three veterinarians chased it on two elephants – Dyna and Sulochana – until they reached a comfortable position to shoot the dart. Under its effect, the wild cat fell immobile to the ground.

The tiger was first reported by villagers on December 4, 2024. It killed 24 animals, including seven animals used as baits, tied at different locations, while teams waited with tranquilising guns.

Apart from teams from Lucknow led by divisional forest officer (DFO) Sitanshu Pandey, the DFO of Sitapur, Naveen Khandelwal, forest officer Lucknow division Chandan Kumar, forest staff from Barabanki were also working to catch the tiger in Rehmankheda, taking total strength of forest staff to 90.

Among the equipment, 32 camera traps, a dozen CCTV cameras, two drones with night vision and thermal sensors, forest staff, police and staff of the panchayat department were involved.

As soon as the news spread of the tiger being caught, villagers in large numbers gathered around the sleeping beast, jostling to catch a glimpse of it.

“Its over. The tiger has been caught and life will be normal now,” said Rajendra of Sahlamau village. Same was the reaction of villagers in Meethenagar, Hafijkheda, Kasmandi Kalan, Kushmaura.

Where it can be released

The tiger is likely to be released north of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) where it is supposed the number of male tigers is less as compared to other tiger reserves. The decision will be taken once the tiger is found fit on Thursday morning.

Tiger hunt 2012 vs 2024-25

# In 2012, the tiger strolled free for 108 days before being tranquilised on April 24, and this time it was 91 days.

# In 2012, the search was only during the day, while pugmark mapping and camera traps were key sources for forest teams apart from their experience to catch a big cat. In December 2024, thermal drones (night vision), camera traps and better trained team worked

day and night.

# In 2012, three elephants Roopkali, Gangakali and Pawankali were brought from Dudhwa National Park. This time two elephants Sulochana and Dyna helped in combing operations.

# The tiger rescued in 2012 was taken to Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) where it was under observation for a year and remained healthy in the wild. This tiger’s destination will be decided on Thursday.