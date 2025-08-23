Tejashwi Yadav booked in Shahjahanpur over derogatory post on PM Modi

Shahjahanpur police have registered an FIR against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav for an alleged derogatory social media post against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a senior police official said on Saturday. The case was registered on Friday at Sadar Bazar police station following a written complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) city president Shilpi Gupta. (Sourced)

Superintendent of police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi said the complaint accused Yadav of making an ‘indecorous comment’ against the Prime Minister, which allegedly sparked anger among citizens as well as BJP workers.

The post in question, shared from the official RJD social media handle, read: “Today, the vote thief will come to Gaya, Bihar, and will tell lie after lie in front of the Biharis.”

According to officials, Yadav has been booked under Sections 353(2) (spreading rumours) and 197(1) A (making allegations through a picture) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Gupta, in her complaint, alleged that the remarks disrespected the office of the Prime Minister and attempted to incite public sentiment against him.