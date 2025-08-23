Search
Sat, Aug 23, 2025
New Delhi oC

Tejashwi Yadav booked in Shahjahanpur over derogatory post on PM Modi

ByHT Correspondent, Meerut
Published on: Aug 23, 2025 06:25 pm IST

Superintendent of police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi said the complaint accused Yadav of making an ‘indecorous comment’ against the Prime Minister, which allegedly sparked anger among citizens as well as BJP workers.

Shahjahanpur police have registered an FIR against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav for an alleged derogatory social media post against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a senior police official said on Saturday.

The case was registered on Friday at Sadar Bazar police station following a written complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) city president Shilpi Gupta. (Sourced)
The case was registered on Friday at Sadar Bazar police station following a written complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) city president Shilpi Gupta. (Sourced)

The case was registered on Friday at Sadar Bazar police station following a written complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) city president Shilpi Gupta.

Superintendent of police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi said the complaint accused Yadav of making an ‘indecorous comment’ against the Prime Minister, which allegedly sparked anger among citizens as well as BJP workers.

The post in question, shared from the official RJD social media handle, read: “Today, the vote thief will come to Gaya, Bihar, and will tell lie after lie in front of the Biharis.”

According to officials, Yadav has been booked under Sections 353(2) (spreading rumours) and 197(1) A (making allegations through a picture) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Gupta, in her complaint, alleged that the remarks disrespected the office of the Prime Minister and attempted to incite public sentiment against him.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Tejashwi Yadav booked in Shahjahanpur over derogatory post on PM Modi
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On