close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / The sweet side of consecration fervour -‘Chhappan Bhog’ prasad sent to Ayodhya for deity

The sweet side of consecration fervour -‘Chhappan Bhog’ prasad sent to Ayodhya for deity

ByRajeev Mullick
Jan 20, 2024 06:38 PM IST

A Lucknow-based sweetmeat shop has prepared the 56 ‘bhog’ thaali to be offered to the deity, says Acharya Satyendra Das, chief priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi

LUCKNOW A unique platter of 56 sweet delicacies - ‘Chhappan Bhog’ - has been sent from Lucknow to Ayodhya that will be offered to the deity as a first bhog immediately after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22 .

The platter of 56 sweet delicacies - ‘Chhappan Bhog’. (Sourced)
The platter of 56 sweet delicacies - ‘Chhappan Bhog’. (Sourced)

“A Lucknow-based sweetmeat shop has prepared the 56 ‘bhog’ thaali to be offered to the deity as special bhog,” said Acharya Satyendra Das, chief priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Srajal Gupta of Madhurima Sweets, Lucknow, who curated this unique thaali, said: “We made special ‘Tulsi bhog’ made of tulsi leaves, swarn kalash (sweets with unique gold coating), pistachio barfi, Mysore-pak, mewa bundi laddoo, cashewnut barfi, badam barfi, Kesar barfi, silver coated badam and ilaichi, makhana-pak, mewa panjiri, kaju roast katley, makkhan peda, kesaria misri, milk cake, kesariya gujiya, moti-pak, sohan halwa and many other delicacies.”

Gupta said he made this offering after speaking to Ram Temple’s chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das. “We handed over the special thaali to him. Acharya told me that the first prasad, which would be offered to Ram after Pran Pratishtha, would be given by him,” he said.

“The dedication with which ‘Chhappan Bhog’ is prepared for Ram Lalla’s Pran Pratishtha reflects the deep cultural richness of Hindu traditions in Ayodhya. It’s fascinating to see how the offering includes ‘Tulsi ki Mithai’ from Lucknow, showcasing the regional culinary diversity,” said a social media user.

The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya’s temple will take place on January 22. The idol of Lord Ram was placed inside sanctum sanctorum of the temple on Thursday. Prime Minister Modi will perform rituals to mark ‘Pran Pratishtha’; a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals. Several celebrities and prominent personalities have been invited to the ceremony.

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Rajeev Mullick

    Rajeev Mullick is a Special Correspondent, he writes on education, telecom and heads city bureau at Lucknow. Love travelling

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On