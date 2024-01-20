The sweet side of consecration fervour -‘Chhappan Bhog’ prasad sent to Ayodhya for deity

LUCKNOW A unique platter of 56 sweet delicacies - ‘Chhappan Bhog’ - has been sent from Lucknow to Ayodhya that will be offered to the deity as a first bhog immediately after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22 . The platter of 56 sweet delicacies - ‘Chhappan Bhog’. (Sourced)

“A Lucknow-based sweetmeat shop has prepared the 56 ‘bhog’ thaali to be offered to the deity as special bhog,” said Acharya Satyendra Das, chief priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi.

Srajal Gupta of Madhurima Sweets, Lucknow, who curated this unique thaali, said: “We made special ‘Tulsi bhog’ made of tulsi leaves, swarn kalash (sweets with unique gold coating), pistachio barfi, Mysore-pak, mewa bundi laddoo, cashewnut barfi, badam barfi, Kesar barfi, silver coated badam and ilaichi, makhana-pak, mewa panjiri, kaju roast katley, makkhan peda, kesaria misri, milk cake, kesariya gujiya, moti-pak, sohan halwa and many other delicacies.”

Gupta said he made this offering after speaking to Ram Temple’s chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das. “We handed over the special thaali to him. Acharya told me that the first prasad, which would be offered to Ram after Pran Pratishtha, would be given by him,” he said.

“The dedication with which ‘Chhappan Bhog’ is prepared for Ram Lalla’s Pran Pratishtha reflects the deep cultural richness of Hindu traditions in Ayodhya. It’s fascinating to see how the offering includes ‘Tulsi ki Mithai’ from Lucknow, showcasing the regional culinary diversity,” said a social media user.

The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya’s temple will take place on January 22. The idol of Lord Ram was placed inside sanctum sanctorum of the temple on Thursday. Prime Minister Modi will perform rituals to mark ‘Pran Pratishtha’; a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals. Several celebrities and prominent personalities have been invited to the ceremony.

