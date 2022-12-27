Home / Cities / Lucknow News / These two places in Uttar Pradesh are set to be known by new names

These two places in Uttar Pradesh are set to be known by new names

lucknow news
Published on Dec 27, 2022 06:41 PM IST

The 'no-objection' certificates were issued for changing the name of municipal council 'Mundera Baazar' in Gorakhpur district to 'Chauri-Chaura' and that of 'Telia Afghan' village in Deoria district to 'Telia Shukla', an official said.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath speaking at a programme in Gorakhpur.(ANI file)
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath speaking at a programme in Gorakhpur.(ANI file)
PTI | | Posted by Nisha Anand

The Union Home Ministry has given its consent to change the names of two places in Uttar Pradesh following recommendations from the state government, officials said on Tuesday.

The 'no-objection' certificates were issued by the ministry for changing the name of municipal council 'Mundera Baazar' in Gorakhpur district to 'Chauri-Chaura' and that of 'Telia Afghan' village in Deoria district to 'Telia Shukla', an official said.

The home ministry considers proposals for name change according to the existing guidelines, in consultations with agencies concerned.

Also Read | In Uttar Pradesh, madrasas to continue with Friday weekly off

It gives a 'no-objection' certificate to change the name of any place after taking consent from the Ministry of Railways, Department of Posts and the Survey of India, another official said.

For changing the name of a village, town or a city, an executive order is needed.

Renaming of a state requires an amendment of the Constitution with a simple majority in Parliament, the official added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh gorakhpur
uttar pradesh gorakhpur

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out