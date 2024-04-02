Those pointing fingers at PM hindering India’s development, says Yogi

AGRA Taking pot shots at the opposition, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said those who point fingers at Prime Minister Narendra Modi were hindering India’s development. Speaking at the Prabuddh Varg Sammelan in Hathras on Monday, he urged people to discard these hurdles so that the country could prosper and grow with ‘Modi ki Guarantee’, which ensures development and progress for all without any bias of caste and creed. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the Prabuddh Jan Sammelan in Hathras on Monday. (HT Photo)

“These individuals are obstacles in the journey towards a ‘Viksit Bharat’. We must eliminate these obstacles and strive to achieve the vision of a secure and prosperous India under the leadership of Modi ji,” emphasised the CM.

The CM has begun his poll campaign through Prabuddh Jan Sammelans, organised mostly in western Uttar Pradesh districts that would go to polls in the first three phases of the Lok Sabha elections.

“Developed India and growth of all is what ‘Modi ki Guarantee’ ensures without any distinction based on caste or community. It is safety and security for women, traders and rule of law. We have seen ‘Modi ki Guarantee’ being implemented in true spirit,” said Adityanath.

On the occasion, Adityanath appealed to the public to support BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from Hathras, Anup Valmiki ‘Pradhan’.

Emphasizing that Hathras served as the gateway to the Braj division, Adityanath said, “In 2020, PM Modi spoke about Aatmnirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). The people of Hathras, Kasganj, Aligarh, Moradabad, Agra, Mathura, etc, had already achieved self-reliance centuries ago. When we formulated the ODOP policy to promote products from every district in the state, it was based on the brass work of Moradabad, hardware of Aligarh, asafoetida of Hathras, glass items of Firozabad, etc. Handicrafts and skills have always been integral to our heritage. Your ancestors here exemplified social self-reliance through the pursuit of self-reliance.”

“Intellectuals give voice to the beliefs and opinions of society. Through your guidance, you can help shape public opinion, thus sharing in the responsibility. You have witnessed the transformation of India - from the turmoil before 2014 to a more prosperous nation thereafter. Security, prosperity, livelihood, and respect for faith have all improved,” he said.

“We need third term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India the third largest economy globally,” he added.

He emphasised: “The BJP regime in the state has ensured security, safety and welfare schemes. People are enjoying festivals and after centuries. The grand temple of Lord Ram became a reality in Ayodhya.”