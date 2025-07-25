Those who ruled in JP’s name ignored his ideals, says Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday unveiled the statue of Jayaprakash Narayan at the newly refurbished Asuran Chowk in Gorakhpur, reaffirming his government’s commitment to upholding the ideals of the revered socialist leader. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath with others during the unveiling of a statue of 'Bharat Ratna' Jayaprakash Narayan in Gorakhpur on Thursday. (PTI)

In a veiled attack on the previous Samajwadi Party government, CM Yogi accused it of merely invoking Jayaprakash Narayan’s name without fulfilling his vision. “Those who ruled in JP’s name ignored his ideals. It is the double-engine government that has truly turned his vision into reality,” Yogi said.

Remembering Jayaprakash Narayan as a stalwart who dedicated his life to protecting India’s democratic and cultural values, Yogi said, “He lived not for himself, but for the nation and its people.”

He highlighted the long-neglected demand for a health centre at JP’s birthplace, Sitab Diara -- a village on the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar border at the Ganga-Saryu confluence.

“In 1977, JP had proposed a health centre at Sitab Diara, to be named after his wife, Prabhavati Ji. Unfortunately, the governments that came to power in his name never honoured his wish. Today, we feel privileged to have fulfilled this dream by upgrading the facility into a 100-bed hospital,” the chief minister said.

He appreciated the efforts of the district administration, Gorakhpur Development Authority, and the municipal corporation in beautifying the intersection and reinstalling the statue. “This effort will serve as an inspiration for the beautification of other public spaces as well,” he said.

Paying tribute to the late Dr Ashok Kumar, a senior professor at Gorakhpur University, who had played a key role in the original installation of the statue nearly a decade ago, CM Yogi said, “Though Dr Ashok Kumar is no longer with us, his wife and family are present here today. I extend my heartfelt respect to him for leading this meaningful initiative.”