Three apps for inducement-free polling

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 02, 2024 09:09 PM IST

“We have launched three apps to ensure inducement-free polling,” Rajiv Kumar said. These are C Vigil, Voter Helpline and Know Your Candidate apps, Kumar added.

The Election Commission of India will use technology extensively in the Lok Sabha election, chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Saturday.

For Representation Only (HT File)

Voters can lodge complaints on the C Vigil App about polling irregularities, he said, adding that they can post text message and send photographs regarding distribution of freebies or liquor.

“We will immediately locate the voters. The sector magistrate will reach the spot and enquire into the complaint to take required action. The App was used in the recently concluded assembly election in various states,” he said.

Voter Helpline App will help locate polling booths and voter cards can be downloaded here.

The third App, Know Your Candidate, will give details of candidates, including criminal records , their assets and the affidavit filed by them.

The candidates having a criminal background will have to give their details in the newspaper thrice, he said.

The political party will also have to give details about the candidate in newspapers, he said .

As there should be transparency in work, the list of EVM randomization, voter list and list of booths will be made available to all the parties, he said.

