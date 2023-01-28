Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Three arrested in Ghaziabad village for killing man, throwing body in canal

Three arrested in Ghaziabad village for killing man, throwing body in canal

Published on Jan 28, 2023

Krishna Kumar, the victim, had been reported as missing since Tuesday by his father Munesh Kumar.

Representational image.
PTI

Three men in their 20s were arrested here for allegedly slitting the throat of a 25-year-old man and throwing his body in Ganga canal near Didouli village, police said on Saturday.

"The accused have been identified as Monu, Sumit, and Punit all from Didouli village. They were arrested Saturday afternoon from the Saunda village canal bridge," SHO, Muradnagar Police Station, Satish Kumar said.

Two sharp weapons and a bike used in the crime were seized by police.

During interrogation, the accused told police that three years ago Sumit's father Anil and Krishna Kumar's father Munesh had a scuffle in which Sumit had also been injured.

Since then Sumit and Krishna had heated arguments several times and animosity between them became thick, the SHO said.

Looking for revenge, Sumit with the help of Monu and Punit plied him with alcohol and then slit his throat, police said.

The three stuffed his body in a plastic bag and threw it in the canal. The bag was fished out by an NDRF team, the SHO added.

lucknow ghaziabad news
