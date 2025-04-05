Three children killed after truck runs over them in UP district: Police

Three children were killed, and their mother suffered injuries when a speeding truck ran over them in their huts in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district late Friday night, polie said. The mother is undergoing treatment at the district hospital. (Representative file photo)

A police officer said that a trailer on its way to Gahmar from Bhadaura went out of control and rammed into the hut along the road, killing the three children.

The mother is undergoing treatment at the district hospital. The bodies of the deceased children have been sent for post mortem.

Also Read: Bengaluru girl dies after accidentally consuming herbicide mistaking it as aloe vera drink: Report

Station house officer (SHO), Gahmar police station, Ashesh Nath Singh said that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem.

The driver has been arrested from the Bihar Border and is being interrogated.