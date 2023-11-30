Three DDU students expelled after group clash

GORAKHPUR The Deen Dayal Gorakhpur University authorities on Wednesday expelled three students who sustained injuries in an incident of stabbing after a scuffle between two groups on Tuesday afternoon. Police did not rule out the possibility of involvement of outsiders, as after the incident the assailants ran away from the spot. (Pic for representation)

Dean, faculty of commerce, prof Shri Vardhan Pathak confirmed that the students had been expelled under disciplinary action and an explanation had been sought from them within a week.

Reliable sources said that the dispute had taken place between students of two groups of Bachelor of Business Management, over using of abusive language. The situation took an ugly turn when some students of one group attacked the other group, which caused panic and subsequently three students were stabbed.

Senior teachers rushed to the spot and admitted the injured students to the district hospital. They were identified as Mohan Singh, Rishi Raj Mishra and Aditya Rao.

Police have initiated an inquiry after receiving inputs from the injured students and did not rule out the possibility of involvement of outsiders, as after the incident the assailants ran away from the spot.