Three of a family murdered in Ghazipur

VARANASI: Three members of a family were murdered in Kusumahi Kala, Khilwa Bindpura village under the Nand Ganj police station area of Ghazipur during the early hours on Monday, police said.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Munshi Bind (45), his wife Devanti Bind (40), and their son Ramashish Bind (20). The incident came to light when Munshi’s younger son Ashish returned home at around 1:45 am on Monday after attending a dance programme organised in the village. As he entered the home, he saw his parents and brother lying in a pool of blood with their throats slit. Hearing Ashish’s screams, Munshi Bind’s brother Ram Prakash Bind and villagers rushed to the spot.

As per family members, a person from the village had threatened Munshi with dire consequences a few days ago after an argument over a trivial issue.

After receiving information, superintendent of police Omveer Singh reached the spot along with the forensic team, which collected evidence.

Police said that Ram Prakash Bind had accused Radhe Bind, a resident of the same village, and his accomplice of the murder of his brother and his family.

A case has been registered under Section 103 (1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Radhe Bind and one unidentified person based on complaints by Ram Prakash Bind, said the police, adding that further investigation is ongoing.

The bodies were handed over to the family after the post-mortem. Prima facie, it appears that the incident was carried out by the assailants in a planned manner, said a senior police officer.