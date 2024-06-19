Three poachers nabbed in Kaushambi, six turtles recovered

PRAYAGRAJ: Kada Dham police in Kaushambi caught three inter-district poachers on Tuesday night while they were catching turtles from the Ganga. Four live and four dead turtles were recovered from their possession. The living turtles were released back into the river, and the arrested poachers were sent to jail, the police said. Villagers at the site where the hyena was killed in Kaushambi. (HT)

It is worth mentioning that turtles are being caught and smuggled to West Bengal for their meat and other qualities. Not only locals but poachers from other places arrive to hunt turtles in the Ganga and Yamuna.

On Tuesday night, sub-inspector Ranjeet Singh along with his team nabbed three poachers identified as Chhavilal, Suresh, and Monu, all residents of Amethi district.

The poachers sell the turtles to smugglers, who fetch high prices for their calipi, shells, and meat in Kolkata and other states. Police suspect that some locals were also involved in assisting the poachers in catching turtles. In June 2019 also Kada Dham police arrested a poacher with 32 turtles out of which 14 were dead.

SP Kaushambi Brajesh Kumar Srivastava said that the arrested poachers had planned to catch turtles in large numbers. They were being further interrogated, and police teams had been instructed to maintain strict surveillance at ghats and riverbanks, he added.

Villagers kill hyena, FIR registered

PRAYAGRAJ: Villagers in Naudiya village, located in the Bharwari town area of Kaushambi, killed a hyena that had strayed into the fields on Wednesday. Locals claimed that the hyena had attacked several domestic animals over the past week.

Forest officials said that an FIR has been registered against unidentified villagers, and the carcass of the hyena had been sent for autopsy.

The forest department team arrived at the village upon receiving information and took custody of the carcass of the wild animal.

Divisional forest officer RS Yadav said that the killed wild animal had been identified as a hyena. An FIR had been lodged against unidentified villagers for killing the wild animal under the Wildlife Protection Act. Yadav also mentioned that the villagers did not inform the forest department about the presence of the hyena and proceeded to kill it before any rescue attempts could be made, he said.