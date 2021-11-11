Three-day national level squash competition in Prayagraj from Friday

Under the joint aegis of directorate of sports, Uttar Pradesh and Allahabad Squash Racquet Association, the first Sanjay Gupta Memorial National Squash Circuit Competition will be organised at Amitabh Bachchan Sports Complex (Mayo Hall) in Prayagraj from November 12 to 14.

The national level competition has been named after Gupta, who was a noted squash player from Prayagraj.

“The competition with ₹1 lakh prize money is divided into five parts in boys and girls category. There will be competitions in under-11, 13, 15, 17 and Under-19 age groups. Apart from this, players of men’s and women’s open category will also be able to participate. The competition is recognized by the Squash Racket Federation of India,” said event director Vikas Talwar.

Talwar is part of the organising committee that also has Satish Chaturvedi as chairman and Mohd Sabir as coordinator.

“Around 179 elite Indian ranking players from 17 states will participate in this tournament and the winner of men’s and women’s category will get ₹23,500 each and runners-up will get ₹14,500 as prize money. The competition will be inaugurated by local shuttler and Arjuna awardee Abhinn Shyam Gupta,” Talwar said.

President of the organising committee, former Justice DP Singh said as many as 18 top 10 Indian ranking players in 11 different categories will participate in the competition. In men’s and women’s categories the semi-finalists will get ₹6,000 as prize money.