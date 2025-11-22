Time to reorient United Nations, make it stronger, says Rajnath Singh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the time has come to reorient the United Nations, which faces a crisis of confidence without comprehensive reforms. Defence minister Rajnath Singh at the International Conference of Chief Justices of the World in Lucknow on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

A strong and dynamic United Nations is essential for its sustainability, he said. Singh was speaking at the International Conference of Chief Justices of the World organised by City Montessori School in Lucknow.

“The time has come for a stronger UN body that can bring peace to the world, which is witnessing prosperity and instability at the same time,” he said.

Without naming any country, Singh said a number of developed nations selectively follow UN principles, and do not provide enough resources for peacekeeping.

“This is the main contradiction. India never tried to weaken the UN,” he said.

“At present, there is conflict in different parts of the world, including the ones between Israel and Hamas, Ukraine and Russia, Sudan and the African nations. In this scenario, the United Nations could have played a major role in putting an end to it. It is not because there is any lack of interest in the UN, but complications in global politics have prevented the UN from achieving its goal,” he added.

“This can be resolved only when we take the UN back to its original role which is based on peace, justice and equal representation. I firmly believe that today a new world needs a new United Nations. When I talk about the new UN, it does not mean that I’m batting for a new institution. In fact what I mean is that the UN be given a new energy, new working style and a new vision so that it achieves its real purpose,” he said.

“The UN needs to be reformed, strengthened and to prepare it with the changing time. The delegates attending this conference organised by CMS should think it over,” he said.

“International relations are governed by the simple principle that where there is respect there is peace, where there is dialogue, there is a trust factor which leads to stability and prosperity. If there is stability in India, it is because of peace and justice which goes hand in hand,” he said.

The defence minister also mentioned India’s role in helping other nations.

“India has always rushed for help, be it in rescuing people stuck in Afghanistan or when Nepal was hit by an earthquake. India always stood for humanity. India gave this message that the whole world is a family. We have propagated human rights a long time back,” he said.

“India’s culture, policy, and practice together convey to the world the message that peace and justice are not separate words, but rather two complementary aspects of the same value. India has repeatedly demonstrated that it not only presents ideas but also implements them with complete dedication. Our army, our diplomatic system and our administration have all proven that India fully fulfils its responsibilities toward the global community,” he said.

“India has always respected international laws and embraced multilateralism as a core value. Whenever a crisis has arisen in any part of the world, India has been present there with assistance. India’s policy is clear: justice is not merely a rule, it is dharma; peace is not merely a policy, it is a tradition; and global harmony is not merely diplomacy, but culture itself,” he said.

Defence minister expresses grief at pilot’s death in Tejas crash

Defence minister Rajnath Singh has expressed grief at the death of a pilot in the Tejas crash during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show on Friday.

In a social media post, he wrote: “Deeply anguished at the loss of a brave and courageous IAF pilot during an aerial display in Dubai Air Show. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The nation stands firmly with the family in this tragic hour.”