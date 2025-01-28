Tourist arrivals in U.P. surge by 17 cr in 2024

The number of tourists visiting Uttar Pradesh has witnessed a remarkable increase in 2024, with nearly 17 crore more visitors compared to the previous year, according to the latest figures released by the Uttar Pradesh tourism department on Monday. The state recorded a total of 64.9 crore tourists in 2024, up from 48.01 crore in 2023—a growth of 16.89 crore. Agra emerged as the top destination for foreign tourists, with 14.66 lakh international visitors in 2024. (Sourced)

Foreign tourism also saw a notable rise, with approximately 23 lakh foreign visitors flocking to the state in 2024. The number of foreign tourists grew by 6.67 lakh, from 16.01 lakh in 2023 to 22.69 lakh in 2024.

Minister of culture and tourism Jaiveer Singh said that Ayodhya has seen a sharp surge in visitors following the consecration of Lord Ram at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple. Ayodhya welcomed over 1.64 crore pilgrims in 2024, up from 57.57 lakh in 2023, marking a significant rise of 1.06 crore.

Other major tourist destinations also recorded substantial increases. Varanasi attracted over 1.1 crore tourists, an increase of more than 82 lakh from the previous year. Mathura saw a rise of over 1.2 crore visitors, and Prayagraj recorded an increase of 5.91 lakh tourists.

Agra emerged as the top destination for foreign tourists, with 14.66 lakh international visitors in 2024. Other notable foreign tourist hotspots included Varanasi (3.09 lakh), Kushinagar (2.51 lakh), Mathura (1.36 lakh), and Ayodhya (26,048).