Traced in 3 years through biometric verification: Aadhaar reunites 90 missing kids in Lko, 350 across U.P.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has helped trace around 350 missing or unidentified children across Uttar Pradesh over the past three years through Aadhaar-based biometric verification. A majority of the children were found in Lucknow and Varanasi along with other districts of the state, officials said. The children were traced during Aadhaar enrolment drives conducted at shelter homes, childcare institutions, and halfway houses. These drives led to the detection of duplicates, an UIDAI official informed. (Sourced)

According to data shared by UIDAI, the top districts where children were identified include Varanasi (139), Lucknow (90), Noida (19), Moradabad (17), Kanpur (12), and Ballia (10), along with a few other districts across the state.

“Biometrics play a crucial role when children are too young to recall their parents’ names, addresses or contact numbers. Aadhaar helps us establish their identity and trace their records,” said Prashant Kumar Singh, deputy director general, UIDAI (Regional Office, Lucknow).

According to officials, the highest number of such child identifications have come from Varanasi, Lucknow, Noida, Moradabad, Kanpur, and Ballia, along with other parts of the state. Children between 5 to 15 years of age formed the majority of those traced in the last three years.

Singh said authorities often detect missing children when an Aadhaar enrolment is attempted and the system flags a duplicate entry. In such cases, the Aadhaar database provides details linked with the earlier enrolment—such as the child’s previous address, guardian information, or contact number—making it easier to trace their origin.

Many such cases come to light when children are moved between shelters. If a child has already been issued an Aadhaar and a fresh attempt is made without updating the records, it triggers an alert within the system.

“If Aadhaar processing is rejected due to existing records, it alerts us that the child has already been enrolled earlier,” Singh said.

To streamline identification and reduce errors, UIDAI is now organising weekly Aadhaar enrolment camps every Sunday across UP’s shelter homes. “Teams are deployed based on the requirements of each shelter. During these camps, we collect both biometric and demographic data. If a child doesn’t have an Aadhaar, a new one is issued. If the child already has one, we check if biometric updates are due,” a senior official said.

UIDAI officials said biometric updates are compulsory at ages five and 15 to maintain current records. Children under five are issued an Aadhaar based on a photograph and their parents’ biometric data. However, from age five onwards, children are required to update their biometrics to ensure continued authentication.

“These updates help the system remain accurate and also play a role in identifying missing children if they are re-enrolled from a different location,” Singh explained.

UIDAI officials said that Aadhaar not only supports access to welfare benefits but also serves as a crucial tool in tracing and reuniting missing children. Instructing shelter homes to immediately notify authorities during transfers, UIDAI is working to ensure that Aadhaar records are updated to prevent duplication or lapses in identification.

“In cases of lost or missing children, it acts as a vital link to reunite them with their families or previous institutions,” Singh added.