Traffic diversions on routes leading to Lucknow’s Ekana cricket stadium

LUCKNOW The police have enforced traffic diversions for smooth flow of traffic on the routes leading to the Ekana cricket stadium that is hosting the Australia-South Africa World Cup match on Thursday. A parking lot being prepared near Ekana stadium. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

“From 12 noon till the end of the match, vehicles coming from Kamta intersection towards Kanpur will not be able to proceed from Ahimamau stretch and will go straight to Shaheed Path. Similarly, vehicles moving towards Cantt, Police Headquarters, and Gomti Nagar will be prohibited from taking a U-turn at Ahimamau intersection,” said Upendra Kumar Agarwal, joint commissioner of police (law and order).

“Vehicles coming from Sultanpur side will be diverted as per requirement from Amul Tiraha. Instead of going to Ahimamau intersection, these vehicles will be diverted towards Shaheed Path from near LuLu Mall,” stated a press note from the Lucknow Police commissionerate.

Vehicles going towards the Police Headquarters (PHQ) from Sultanpur road would be unable to proceed towards the PHQ via the Palassio subway from HCL crossing. Instead, these vehicles will turn right from the Ahimamau intersection. Vehicles moving from Sultanpur to the stadium will have the option of turning right at the HCL crossing.

ONE-WAY ROUTE AFTER 12PM

“From 12pm till the end of the match, the underpass near Maleshemau intersection, as well as the one near Pink Booth (Ekana stadium) and Palassio Mall, will be one way. These underpasses will be used only for going towards Ekana and Shaheed Path, the JCP informed.

According to the press note, vehicles heading towards PHQ and G-20 road will be unable to use the Ahimamau service road. Instead, the service lane from Ahimamau to the G-20 tri-junction will remain a one-way stretch on all match days (12pm till the end of match).

To get to the stadium via G-20 Tiraha, instead of going towards PHQ, motorists will have to travel towards Gomti Nagar extension, take a U-turn, and enter from the pink booth.

After the match, all vehicles will be able to pass through Ahimamau and Palassio underpass.

The road from water tank tiraha to Palassio Mall will be a no-parking zone. Vehicles parked here will be towed away by cranes, said the JCP (L&O).

The other no parking areas include the space in front of Ekana stadium, Palassio Mall, Service lane of G-20 Tiraha and PHQ at Ahimamau intersection.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!