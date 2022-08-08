Traffic flow on six stretches in U.P. capital to be improved
The flow of traffic is required to be improved on six busy stretches in Lucknow by correcting road engineering faults, installation of traffic signals and implementing e-challan system as part of the Smart City Mission.
These six stretches are Hazratganj to Charbagh via Ashok Marg, Hazratganj to Mahanagar Gol crossing via Sikandarabad crossing, Hazratganj to Chowk via Parivartan Chowk, Charbagh to Awadh crossing, Hazratganj to Loreto crossing via Bandariyabagh crossing and Telibagh crossing on SGPGI route.
The roads are to be made encroachment free and closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV) will be installed at strategic points for video surveillance. Senior Lucknow police and traffic officials discussed the plan to streamline city traffic during a high-level meeting with UP government officials recently.
Officials of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation, Lucknow Development Authority, state traffic directorate, public works department and the National Highway Authority of India were present in the meeting.
“As part of the smart city plan, traffic flow on six stretches in the city is needed to be improved. Different ingredients required to make them model stretches were discussed during the meeting,” said a traffic department official. “Different roads had been surveyed to identify bottlenecks and their causes. The plan will be executed accordingly on these stretches,” the official added.
He said the plan was to remove bottlenecks by correcting road engineering faults (like large rotary at some crossings that affects traffic flow), removing encroachments and ensuring no parking on roadsides.
He said traffic flow will be made smooth by installation of synchronised traffic signals and deployment of traffic cops at strategic locations. Moreover, CCTVs would be installed for round-the-clock video surveillance and facilities like medical ambulance and other technical support would be ensured in case of a crisis situation, he added.
-
Fake bank executive asks senior citizen to share OTP for updating KYC, debit ₹3.94L from account
Three persons from Jharkhand were arrested on Saturday for allegedly duping a senior citizen to the tune of ₹3.94 lakh on the pretext of updating the Know-Your-Customer (KYC) of her bank account. The arrested accused were identified as Virendra Kumar Mandal, 31, Ashok Mandal, 30, and Rohit Mandal, 31. The victim then asked about the process and what needs to be done for updating the KYC. The victim followed the instructions given by the accused.
-
Fallout of delay in admissions: Medical colleges prep to accommodate two FY MBBS batches
Even as MBBS aspirants are waiting for the results of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2022, medical colleges in the city and state are prepping their classrooms and labs to accommodate two batches of first year undergraduate students. UG-2021 exams were conducted in September and the results were announced by the National Testing Agency on November 1. The first year of MBBS will take place from February 2022 to January 2023.
-
After death of stuntman on local train, GRP starts crackdown against violators
Mumbai: A week after a 24-year-old man died as a result of touching the overhead wire while riding on the rooftop of a local train, the Government Railway Police officials will now prepare a list of spots where youngsters perform stunts to prevent fatal incidents. The officials say there will be a crackdown on train surfing and other acts, including clicking selfies while hanging from the train, walking on the tracks and riding rooftops.
-
Man thrown out of running train in U.P.’s Lalitpur; two in custody
A man was beaten and later thrown out of a running train near Jiroli village in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district allegedly by three pantry car vendors following a heated argument over the price of bottled water late on Saturday night, police said. Yadav, had been admitted to medical college in Jhansi with multiple injuries, they added. Lalitpur, Navin Kumar.
-
Lucknow civil hosp ruckus: Probe ordered after viral video
Civil hospital has set up a probe following a video that went viral on Sunday showing some of the youths creating a ruckus on the hospital campus. The hospital authorities claimed that the patients weren't disturbed because of the incident, in which around half a dozen youths were seen shouting at each other in the video. One of them also used his belt on another person.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics