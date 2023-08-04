Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Worker falls in Lucknow lift duct, rescued after an hour

Worker falls in Lucknow lift duct, rescued after an hour

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Aug 04, 2023 08:31 PM IST

A 30-year-old worker fell from the fourth floor into a duct of an under-construction lift, at Prime Plaza, Munshipulia, on Friday.

Firefighters working to rescue the worker who fell in an under-construction lift duct (HT Photo)
Firefighters working to rescue the worker who fell in an under-construction lift duct (HT Photo)

The victim, identified as Shakil, son of Mohammad Sharif, was injured in the process, and was rescued after an hour by firefighters.

“Shakil was working on the fourth floor and had sat down to eat near the lift doorway which was open for the upcoming elevator. He lost his balance and fell into the duct. We got the information at 10:50 am,” said Shatrughan, FSO, Indiranagar fire station.

“The wall on the ground floor was broken by the fire fighters with the help of iron rods to make a passage and bring out the victim. After an hour of struggle, we took him out at around 11:45 after which he was taken to the hospital,” the FSO said.

