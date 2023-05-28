Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Four die, three injured in Prayagraj road mishap

Four die, three injured in Prayagraj road mishap

ByHT Correspondent
May 28, 2023 11:54 PM IST

Some were returning to their village late in the night when the tractor and trolley attached to it overturned and they were trapped under it.

PRAYAGRAJ: Four people, including three women died and three others were injured after a tractor trolley overturned at Barhula Nagar of trans-Yamuna area late on Saturday night.

Investigations revealed that the tractor driver lost control over the steering wheel which caused the mishap, police said. (Pic for representation)
Investigations revealed that the tractor driver lost control over the steering wheel which caused the mishap, police said.

The injured were shifted to SRN hospital from the Community Health Centre.

Police officials said some people of Madfa Kala village had gone to Saji village on the tractor of former village head Shivphal.

They were returning to their village late in the night when the tractor and trolley attached to it overturned near Barhala Nagar. Those on the trolley were trapped under it. Locals rushed to the spot on hearing the cries and started rescue operation. Koraon police also reached the spot and called the ambulance. The injured were taken to Koraon CHC where three were declared dead on arrival. They were identified as Reeta Devi 30, Suman Devi 28 and Ashish 20. Lalta 21, Hareram 45, Ramcharan 60 and Shivkumari 55 received serious injuries and were referred to SRN hospital in Prayagraj. Shivkumari also died while undergoing treatment.

Investigations revealed that the tractor driver lost control over the steering wheel which caused the mishap, police officials said.

prayagraj
