Bodies of woman, two daughters found hanging in Etah village

Agra The bodies of a woman and her two daughters were found hanging in different rooms of a house in a village within limits of Nidholi Kalan police station of Etah district on Saturday. According to police sources, it was a suicide case. The post mortem examination reported the cause of death as hanging. Police are yet to find a reason for the suicides. Police are yet to assign a specific reason to the suicides. (Pic for representation)

Sensation spread in the village on Saturday when the bodies of the 45-year-old woman and her two teenaged daughters, aged 17 and 15, were found in three different rooms of the house. The youngest daughter, aged 10, who had been sent by her mother to get mobile recharged from the market, discovered the bodies first.

Police are yet to assign a specific reason to the suicides.

“Hanging has been cited as the reason for death and reflects that all three committed suicide. Further investigations are on,” said police sources at Etah.

Locals in the village informed that information about the affair of the daughter had reached the father working in NCR as a driver in company and he is said to have scolded family members. This girl had made a failed attempt to commit suicide a few days ago.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON