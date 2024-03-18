Train runs into dumper truck, none hurt

An alert loco pilot stopped his train from getting derailed after it collided with a dumper truck in the Shivkuti area of Prayagraj in the wee hours of Sunday. (For representation)

While the front portion of the 14308 Bareilly Prayagraj Sangam Express train suffered some damages, no one was injured in the incident, officials said. The collision, however, caused a delay of 18 minutes.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against the dumper truck driver by the Railway Protection Force for his alleged negligence that led to the mishap.

As per reports, the passenger train was reaching the Prayag station around 2.50 am and was at Swaraj Nagar in the Shivkuti area when it collided with the truck. The loco pilot applied brakes in time and reduced the impact of the collision. The station master of the Prayag Railway Station, Sanjay Kumar, said no one was hurt in the incident.