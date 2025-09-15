Triveni art exhibition captivates Lucknow, showcasing a confluence of veteran talents

A compelling group show exhibition, Triveni, featuring artists Ajit Verma, Chandra Shekhar Kale, and Manoj Pawar, is currently underway in the state capital and is drawing significant attention from art lovers. Hailing from diverse regions, Ajit Verma is from Gujarat, while both Chandra Shekhar Kale and Manoj Pawar originate from Madhya Pradesh. Artists and art lovers during the Triveni exhibition underway in Lucknow

Artists and art lovers during the Triveni exhibition underway in Lucknow

“These artists have participated in various national and international group shows, and their works are part of collections in some of India's most prestigious art galleries. A different perspective of these senior artists has been showcased during the exhibition, which is very inspiring for budding artists,” said Mansi Diwania.

After inaugurating the exhibition, TK Shibu, Director of Agri Marketing and Agri Foreign Trade, stated that the work on display serves as an inspiration to the younger generation.

The 61-year-old Manoj Pawar from Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, has been painting for the last 40 years and has showcased several detailed exhibits. His collection presents a unique blend of rooted culture, modernity, and aspiration.

“I am very fascinated with tribes and their way of living. So, I started painting the Bhil tribals and have adorned them in modern attire alongside their traditional gillette ornaments. My work is a dream that the tribals are seeing of stepping into modern attire. I will put up an exhibition next year on Tribal Day (August 9) and will host an event where we will invite the tribals themselves,” Pawar shared.

Chandra Shekhar Kale (74), from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, has been painting since 1964. Since 1973, he has worked with Malwa clay as the base for his artwork.

“I use Malwa clay in my work, which features abstract forms with folk art motifs like birds and fishes. I also work in acrylic and other mediums. For this exhibition, I have used a mixed medium including oil and acrylic paints. My collection includes abstracts and different forms of fishes or birds. My favourite piece is the one with birds,” said Kale, a National Award winner from the Bombay Art Society, among other accolades.

The senior-most artist, Ajit Verma (74), hails from Baroda, and his work revolves around bird and human figures, often merging the two forms. “I have used dry pastel colours and have put up 18 works. Lucknow is a wonderful place, and people here have a good sense of art. I interacted with a lot of youngsters, and they were sharp; I am sure they will do well in the future,” Verma noted.

Also present on the occasion were Jayant Krishna, Anil Risal Singh, Sushma Agarwal, and Anurag Didwani. “The work of these artists stems from three different schools of thought, and they have used their feelings to connect aspirations from the rural to the urban,” Krishna observed.

What: Art exhibition Triveni

Where: Kala Srot Art Gallery, Aliganj

When: Till September 15, 2 PM to 8 PM