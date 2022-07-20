Truck overturns on UP highway, lands on SUV; 5 including 2 kids die, 3 critical
Five people including two children were crushed to death late on Tuesday after a dump truck filled with fly ash overturned and landed on a sports utility vehicle (SUV) on the Lucknow-Prayagraj highway in Rae Bareli district of Uttar Pradesh late Tuesday evening.
Police said the condition of three others, who were admitted to the Rae Bareli district hospital, was critical. The accident took place on a stretch under Badhokhar police station limits.
Police said five passengers in the SUV, Rakesh Agarwal, 45, his wife Sonam Agarwal, 38, their friend Ruchika Agarwal, 35, and her two children Riyansh, 6, and Raisa, 9, were killed.
Ruchika’s husband Rachit Agarwal, 42, and Rakesh’s two children Aditya, 11, and Tanishi, 9, have been admitted to the hospital where their condition was stated to be critical.
Rakesh and Rachit Agarwal’s families were returning home in the SUV after dinner at a roadside eating joint at around 11.30 pm on Thursday.
“Such was the impact of the mishap, that the victims’ bodies had to be extricated out of the rubble with the help of a JCB,” a police officer said.
The truck has been seized and a case of causing death due to a negligent act was registered, police said.
6 die in West Bengal’s Howrah. Locals blame hooch for deaths, ransack outlet
Six people died on Wednesday in West Bengal's Howrah district under mysterious circumstances, police said. Locals said the six died after consuming illicit liquor from an outlet in the Malipanchghora area and ransacked the outlet. But the police said they will wait for the autopsy report to confirm the cause of death. Commissioner of Howrah city police, Praveen Tripathi said the local police hadn't heard anything of this sort in the past. Officials denied the connection.
Delhi’s maximum temperature to settle at 33°C; air quality in ‘moderate’ zone
Delhi on Tuesday is expected to record highest temperature of 33C on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department said. The minimum temperature on Wednesday is likely to be at 28C while maximum temperature is predicted to reach 33C. The minimum temperature on Tuesday was 28.2C and maximum temperature is 37.7C. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index at 10am stood at 105.
Karnataka will act on Maratha reservation as per demand: CM Bommai
Action would be initiated within the provisions of the Constitution after getting the report from the Backward Classes Commission on the demand of the Maratha Community for reservation, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said. The ideals of great saints like Ramdas, Tukaram and Eknath are eternally relevant, their identity would be preserved, Bommai said. The Maratha community has a significant presence along the state borders from Karwar to Bidar.
RPF team finds gun, live cartridges from train running on Katihar-Manihari line
The Railway Protection Force personnel in Katihar recovered a double-barrel gun and 11 live cartridges from a DMU (Diesel Multiple Unit) Katihar-Manihari train under Katihar rail section of Northeast Frontier Railway on Tuesday.
PHOTOS | Dump truck that ran over Haryana DSP Surender Singh seized
Visuals of the speeding dump truck that zmowed down Haryana deputy superintendent of police Surender Singh as Surender Singh tried to stop it to investigate the mining mafia were released Wednesday morning by news agency ANI. Surender Singh was run down by the truck late Monday night/early Tuesday morning in the Pachgaon area of Haryana's Nuh district. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead. He is survived by his wife and two children.
