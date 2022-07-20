Truck overturns on UP highway, lands on SUV; 5 including 2 kids die, 3 critical

Five people including two children were crushed to death late on Tuesday after a dump truck filled with fly ash overturned and landed on a sports utility vehicle (SUV) on the Lucknow-Prayagraj highway in Rae Bareli district of Uttar Pradesh late Tuesday evening.

Police said the condition of three others, who were admitted to the Rae Bareli district hospital, was critical. The accident took place on a stretch under Badhokhar police station limits.

Police said five passengers in the SUV, Rakesh Agarwal, 45, his wife Sonam Agarwal, 38, their friend Ruchika Agarwal, 35, and her two children Riyansh, 6, and Raisa, 9, were killed.

Ruchika’s husband Rachit Agarwal, 42, and Rakesh’s two children Aditya, 11, and Tanishi, 9, have been admitted to the hospital where their condition was stated to be critical.

Rakesh and Rachit Agarwal’s families were returning home in the SUV after dinner at a roadside eating joint at around 11.30 pm on Thursday.

“Such was the impact of the mishap, that the victims’ bodies had to be extricated out of the rubble with the help of a JCB,” a police officer said.

The truck has been seized and a case of causing death due to a negligent act was registered, police said.