Turn claim into reality: Akhilesh on UPGIS

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday took a swipe at the government over UP Global Investors’ Summit (UPGIS)-2023, saying it should put its entire focus on investment to “turn its claim into reality.”

“Today they (BJP govt) have signed MoUs worth several lakh crores of rupees. I pray to Baba Vishwanath that Kashi gets at least ₹5 lakh crore of investment and the rest of the investment be equally distributed among the 74 districts,” he said while talking to reporters in Varanasi.

“The BJP people should put their entire focus on investments. Our CM should show a big heart, the government in Delhi should show a big heart and give more and more incentives to industrialists and make such policies and laws for them so that more and more investments come to U.P. and people have more money in their pockets,” he added.