Twin cylinder blast kills 5 of family in Lucknow

LUCKNOW Five people of a family were killed and four others got injured when two LPG cylinders exploded in a house in the Hata Hazrat Sahab area here, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place Tuesday around 10.30 pm in the area under Kakori police station jurisdiction, said police. Remains of damaged things after two LPG cylinders exploded in a house, in Lucknow. (PTI Photo)

The blast was preceded by a fire, which was said to have been caused by a short circuit. It took three teams of fire brigade and help from locals to douse the fire. Nine members of the family were rushed to the Trauma Centre of King George’s Medical University, where five of them died, they said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Two critically injured people among the four who sustained severe burn injuries in Tuesday’s incident are undergoing treatment at KGMU Trauma Centre, informed district magistrate Suryapal Gangwar on Wednesday.

“While two victims sustained 90% burn injuries and are critical, the other two have received 45% and 50% burn injuries, respectively,” said Gangwar who visited the injured along with divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob and ordered the best treatment facilities to be provided to them.

The deceased were identified as zardozi artisan Musheer Ali, 50, his wife Husna Bano, 45 and nieces - Huma, 4, Hiba, 2, and Raiya, 7, said police. Those injured included Musheer’s two daughters - Isha, 17, and Lakab, 21, his brother-in-law Amjad, 34, and his brother’s daughter Anam, 18.

When asked whether the house was being used to run a cracker factory, as some reports suggested, the DM said no such information has yet come to fore..

Replying to the query by a media person, the DM said the exact cause of the blast is being ascertained. “So far, such information has not come to the fore in the initial probe,” he said.

According to the DCP (west) Vishwajeet Srivastava, a forensic team is investigating the case.