Twin projects to give Lucknow’s infrastructure a boost, transform skyline

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) will develop river-view apartments for around 4,000 families on 51 acres behind the Police Headquarters on Shaheed Path and a hotel-commercial complex at the state capital’s 1090 intersection. The move is expected to transform the city’s skyline and boost housing and commercial infrastructure. LDA will invite Request for Proposals (RFPs) from developers in June 2025 for both projects. The selected firms must complete construction within three years of signing the agreement. (SOURCED IMAGE)

Together, the projects are worth nearly ₹3,300 crore and will be executed on the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The land on which the apartments will come up is located at Maleshemau village. It was recently cleared during an eviction drive

The project will offer a mix of 1BHK to 4BHK flats and penthouses, including units for economically weaker sections (EWS) and Lower Income Group (LIG) categories. All residential towers will overlook the Gomti River. Residents will have access to a swimming pool, gym, club, yoga centre, and other world-class amenities.

“Housing will be developed in three clusters so multiple real estate companies can participate,” LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar said.

“This project will provide high-quality homes to around 4,000 families and create a vibrant riverside community,” he said.

Alongside the housing project, LDA will also develop a ₹800 crore hotel, office space, and commercial complex on 5.5 acres at the prime 1090 crossing. “We aim to make this building an architectural landmark of Lucknow,” said Kumar.

“It will boost tourism, commercial activity, and employment in the city.”

He said the authority would act as a co-developer and lease the office and commercial space for 90 years, extendable as per policy.

Officials said the group housing site will also benefit from planned infrastructure around it, including the Green Corridor, Shaheed Path-Green Corridor Clover Leaf, and a Master Plan Road connecting Sultanpur Road and Flower Valley.

“These two projects will redefine urban living and business in Lucknow,” said Kumar, who met real estate stakeholders on Friday to discuss the plans in detail.