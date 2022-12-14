Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Two Gorakhpur corporation senior officials suspended for dereliction of duty

Two Gorakhpur corporation senior officials suspended for dereliction of duty

Updated on Dec 14, 2022 11:46 PM IST

Further disciplinary proceedings were initiated and an inquiry was ordered against additional municipal chief, government officials said

"All employees found being negligent at work will face action. The government is very clear on this," an official said.
“All employees found being negligent at work will face action. The government is very clear on this,” an official said.
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The state government has suspended Gorakhpur additional municipal commissioner Mrityunjay and executive engineer Atul Pandey for alleged dereliction of duty and not focusing on the implementation of government schemes.

Further disciplinary proceedings were initiated and an inquiry was ordered against Mrityunjay, government officials said. The inquiry would be conducted by the additional commissioner (administration) of the Gorakhpur division. According to a government handout, during his suspension period, Mrityunjay will be attached to the urban local bodies’ directorate in Lucknow.

Executive engineer (civil) Pandey, who, according to the government handout, was suspended for not replying to a show-cause notice issued by the Gorakhpur municipal corporation amid other reasons, will also be attached to the Lucknow directorate during his suspension period.

“All employees found being negligent at work will face action. The government is very clear on this,” an official said.

