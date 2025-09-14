Search
Sun, Sept 14, 2025
Two held with 5 quintal ganja worth 1.25 crore in UP’s Kushinagar

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Published on: Sept 14, 2025 03:02 am IST

The arrested accused are Surendra Pratap Yadav of Baksha, Jaunpur, and Vijay Kumar Chauhan, a resident of Badlapur, Jaunpur

Kushinagar district police early on Saturday seized over 500 kg of “ganja” (cannabis) being transported from Odisha to Uttar Pradesh and arrested two smugglers near Tamkuhiraj tehsil gate on NH-28. As per the police, the estimated value of the seized narcotics is around 1.25 crore in the international market.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that their gang smuggled “ganja” from Odisha, concealing it inside tankers, and sold it across Uttar Pradesh for hefty profits. (For Representation)
Confirming it, Kushinagar superintendent of police Santosh Kumar Mishra the police also impounded the vehicle (a tanker) used in the illegal act. The arrested accused have been identified as Surendra Pratap Yadav of Baksha, Jaunpur, and Vijay Kumar Chauhan, a resident of Badlapur, Jaunpur. A case was registered against them under the NDPS Act at Tamkuhiraj police station, the cop added.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that their gang smuggled “ganja” from Odisha, concealing it inside tankers, and sold it across Uttar Pradesh for hefty profits. Kushinagar police have intensified vigil at the UP–Bihar border ahead of the Bihar assembly elections.

