Search
Fri, Nov 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

Two injured after explosion at house in Hapur’s Pilkhuwa

ByHT Correspondent, Meerut
Published on: Nov 14, 2025 09:14 pm IST

While the reason for the explosion is being probed, police say they have detained one of the tenants for questioning

Two people were injured after an explosion ripped through a house in Hapur’s Pilkhuwa on Friday, police said.

(For representation)
(For representation)

While the reason for the explosion was being probed, police said they had detained one of the tenants for questioning. The incident prompted the arrival of intelligence agencies and a team of forensic experts, with investigators examining whether the explosion had any connection with the recent blast in Delhi.

The Friday’s incident occurred in a six-room house on Dhaulana Road owned by one Pawan Tomar. All occupants of the house were tenants. The explosion destroyed portions of the walls and roof of one of the rooms. Police and fire teams rushed to the scene and took Raj Kishor Sharma from Bihar and Madan Goswami from Uttarakhand to the hospital.

The detainee was identified as one Mujahid from Bihar, who had rented a room under the name Mujjalim. His role, if any, was being verified, officials said.

Circle officer Anita Chauhan said the cause of the blast was unclear. “We are verifying whether the explosion was triggered by a gas leak, chemicals, or some other source. One person has been detained for questioning,” she added.

Forensic teams have collected samples from the site, and the building has been sealed. The exact cause of the explosion will be determined after we get the forensic report, Chauhan added.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Two injured after explosion at house in Hapur’s Pilkhuwa
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

An explosion in Hapur’s Pilkhuwa injured two people and prompted police to detain a tenant for questioning. Investigators, including intelligence agencies and forensic experts, are examining potential links to a recent Delhi blast. The incident occurred in a rented house, damaging walls and roof; the cause remains under investigation, with samples collected for analysis.