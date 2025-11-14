Two injured after explosion at house in Hapur’s Pilkhuwa

Two people were injured after an explosion ripped through a house in Hapur’s Pilkhuwa on Friday, police said. (For representation)

While the reason for the explosion was being probed, police said they had detained one of the tenants for questioning. The incident prompted the arrival of intelligence agencies and a team of forensic experts, with investigators examining whether the explosion had any connection with the recent blast in Delhi.

The Friday’s incident occurred in a six-room house on Dhaulana Road owned by one Pawan Tomar. All occupants of the house were tenants. The explosion destroyed portions of the walls and roof of one of the rooms. Police and fire teams rushed to the scene and took Raj Kishor Sharma from Bihar and Madan Goswami from Uttarakhand to the hospital.

The detainee was identified as one Mujahid from Bihar, who had rented a room under the name Mujjalim. His role, if any, was being verified, officials said.

Circle officer Anita Chauhan said the cause of the blast was unclear. “We are verifying whether the explosion was triggered by a gas leak, chemicals, or some other source. One person has been detained for questioning,” she added.

Forensic teams have collected samples from the site, and the building has been sealed. The exact cause of the explosion will be determined after we get the forensic report, Chauhan added.