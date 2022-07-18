Two kanwarias killed as bus hits mobike in U.P.’s Amroha
Two kanwarias died after a roadways bus hit the motorcycle, they were riding on the National Highway 24 in Amroha district on Monday morning, police said. Enraged over the incident, other kanwarias damaged a few buses. Heavy police force was deployed around the spot to bring the situation under control, they added.
Confirming the incident, Amroha superintendent of police (SP) Aditya Langeh said, “Two kanwarias aged 22 to 24 were on their way to Garhmukteshwar from Moradabad when a roadways bus hit their motorcycle and the duo died on the spot.”
“A dedicated path has been demarcated for kanwarias but they were driving on the wrong side of the road. A heavy force was deployed in the area and the situation was immediately controlled,” the SP added.
The deceased were identified as Gaurav, 22, and Rahul, 24, who were friends and residents of Katghar locality in Moradabad district. Their bodies were sent for a post-mortem examination.
-
Within our right to auction CRZ plots: CIDCO
Mumbai: City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited on Monday said that they are well within their rights to auction the 25,138.86 square metres (sq m) plot in Navi Mumbai, even though it falls within the coastal regulation zone (CRZ). The plot, located in adjoining sectors 54, 56 and 58 in Nerul, is one of 16 plots that will be auctioned in the satellite city.
-
Decide plea for survey of Shahi Idgah, Jahanara Mosque within 3 months: Allahabad HC
The Allahabad high court on Monday directed the civil judge (senior division), Mathura, to expedite and decide within three months the application seeking survey of Shahi Eidgah in Mathura and Jahanara Mosque in Agra by the Archaeological Survey of India and the objections filed against the application by UP Sunni Central Waqf board in the suit.
-
Devotees throng temples on the first Monday of Sawan
City saw a huge rush of devotees to offer prayers to Lord Shiva on the first Monday of Sawan. There was tight security outside the prominent temples of the city, including Mankameshwar temple on Sitapur road and Shree Buddheshwar Mahadev Temple in the Alambagh area. “Rudrabhishek will be performed every day till one month with a special puja on Rakhi Purnima,” he added. The holy month of Sawan is dedicated to Lord Shiva.
-
Man kidnaps friend in Dombivli, arrested
A 51-year-old railway mechanic abducted his friend who failed to return ₹2 lakh that he had borrowed and demanded ₹5 lakh as ransom from his wife. He assaulted the victim to pressurise the wife to pay the money. A resident of Dombivli, 55, Richa Vyapari, reported to Tilak Nagar police in Dombivli that her husband, Atul Vyapari, 56, was abducted on July 9. Jadhav had hatched a plan to abduct Vyapari.
-
Direct flight connecting Lucknow and Varanasi soon, says minister
The direct air service between Lucknow and Varanasi will commence soon, informed Uttar Pradesh tourism and culture minister Jaivir Singh in a press statement on Monday. Soon the people will get positive information, Singh said. Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also informed that Varanasi airport handles 414 aircraft per week, and five airline companies – IndiGo, Air India, Go-First Air, Spice Jet, and Vistara are operating. Varanasi is a world-famous religious city.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics