Two kanwariyas killed after unidentified car hits them in UP’s Ghazipur: Police

Two Kanwariyas were killed while one was seriously injured after being hit by an unidentified vehicle near Azamgarh- Biharipu Dagera road in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, police said. One of the kanwariyas died on the spot while the other succumbed to injuries during treatment. (HT file photo)

One of them was 15 years old while the other was 18. Both were residents of Azamgarh and were on their way to Kaithi in Varanasi.

The injured person is currently under treatment and has been referred to Trauma Center Varanasi for treatment, police said.

Deputy inspector general of police, Varanasi range, OP Singh took stock of the situation.

He said that the CCTV footage had been scanned. Efforts are underway to trace the vehicle and driver who fled the scene after the incident.