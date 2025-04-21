Two men held for rape of woman auto driver in Agra hotel

Agra police have arrested two men in connection with the alleged gang rape of a woman auto-rickshaw driver at a hotel in the city on the night of April 17. The arrests were made near the Idgah Bus Stand crossing on Sunday night, according to Agra City deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Sonam Kumar. According to the police complaint, the woman alleged that the two men hired her auto-rickshaw by posing as travellers from Bulandshahr and claimed they were affiliated with the defence forces. (Sourced)

“The accused have been identified as Ajay, a resident of Meerut, and Mukesh, who hails from Bulandshahr. The case was registered on April 19 under Section 70(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Rakabganj police station, which falls under the Agra Commissionerate,” the DCP said.

According to the police complaint, the woman alleged that the two men hired her auto-rickshaw by posing as travellers from Bulandshahr and claimed they were affiliated with the defence forces. During their conversation, they offered assistance in securing school admission for the woman’s daughter.

Initially, the complainant dropped them near Baluganj in Agra. The men later contacted her again and requested another ride within the city on Thursday evening. She was called to the hotel where they were staying and was allegedly gang-raped at gunpoint.

The police have launched further investigation into the incident and are verifying the identities and claims made by the accused.