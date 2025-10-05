Two months on, Project Safe Ride fails to pick up pace

Two months after the Lucknow police launched their Project Safe Ride to register e-rickshaws and auto-rickshaws in the city, only about 10,000 vehicles have come on board so far, officials said. Only 10,000 e-rickshaws and autos registered in city. (File)

The campaign, rolled out on August 1, initially set August 30 as the last date for registration. With poor response, the deadline was first pushed to September 30 and has now been extended by another 20 days, officials confirmed.

“Approximately 10,000 e-rickshaw and autorickshaw drivers have registered so far. Given the low turnout, the deadline is being extended again,” deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Kamlesh Dixit said.

According to data from the RTO and Lucknow police, Lucknow has between 50,000 and 60,000 e-rickshaws and over 5,000 autorickshaws, leaving a vast majority of vehicles still unregistered. Launched under joint commissioner of police (law & order) Babloo Kumar, the project aims to regulate these vehicles and improve commuter safety. Owners are required to register on the Lucknow police website by submitting vehicle and driver details, after which they receive a QR code to display on the windshield. Under the project, commuters are encouraged to hire only QR-tagged vehicles.

“Earlier, character verification of drivers was mandatory, but it has now been made optional,” the JCP had said during the launch. With the new deadline, police officials said enforcement on the ground would be stepped up. “Now, cops will get stricter on the road. Vehicles will be stopped at crossings, and registration will be done on the spot if necessary,” DCP Kamlesh Dixit added.