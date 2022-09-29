Two Mumbai-based builders booked for ‘cheating’ Ravi Kishan

The district police have lodged a case against two Mumbai-based builders who allegedly cheated actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan of ₹3.25 crore.

The BJP MP earlier had submitted his complaint to the district police in which he said builders Jitendra and Ramesh had taken ₹3.25 crore from him in 2012. They gave him twelve post-dated cheques, with each of ₹34 lakh, of Co-operative Bank. He said one of the cheques was deposited in the State Bank of India, Bank Road branch. In its letter dated February 16 of this year, SBI stated that there was no cash in the account of the builders. Therefore, the cheque had bounced.

Shukla said he repeatedly demanded payback of his amount but builder Jitendra and Ramesh were not giving him satisfactory reply and were mentally harassing him. Following the complaint, the district police lodged a case., In-charge of the Cantonment police station Shashi Bhushan Rai said the police were investigating the case and would take necessary action.