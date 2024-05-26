Two robbers nabbed after encounter in Itaunja

Two robbers who were involved in looting a ration shop recently, were arrested after an encounter in Itaunja on Saturday night. (Pic for representation)

The accused have been identified as Ateeb and Rehan of Barabanki.

The police intercepted the bike-borne accused during a checking drive during which the men opened fire at the police team. The cops also resorted to retaliatory firing, and arrested the duo.

“The accused Ateeb was shot in both his legs while his accomplice Rehan is unhurt. The incident took place in the Itaunja police station area of Bakshi Ka Talab,” said DCP East Prabal Pratap.

He further said that nine cases have already been registered against Ateeb. There are many cases lodged against him in Barabanki also. Rehan, who was involved in the latest loot incident, has also been arrested. Police have also recovered two 315-bore guns and a Pulsar bike used in the incident.

On May 22, the arrested accused had barged into a ration shop and looted ₹20,000, several kilograms of wheat and other ration items before fleeing the spot. The incident happened in broad daylight in Asrana village under Itaunja police station limits on Wednesday. The bike-borne men also shot multiple rounds of bullets to create an atmosphere of terror.