 Two robbers nabbed after encounter in Itaunja - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Two robbers nabbed after encounter in Itaunja

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 27, 2024 05:20 AM IST

On May 22, the arrested accused had barged into a ration shop and looted ₹20,000, several kilograms of wheat and other ration items before fleeing the spot

Two robbers who were involved in looting a ration shop recently, were arrested after an encounter in Itaunja on Saturday night.

(Pic for representation)
(Pic for representation)

The accused have been identified as Ateeb and Rehan of Barabanki.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The police intercepted the bike-borne accused during a checking drive during which the men opened fire at the police team. The cops also resorted to retaliatory firing, and arrested the duo.

“The accused Ateeb was shot in both his legs while his accomplice Rehan is unhurt. The incident took place in the Itaunja police station area of Bakshi Ka Talab,” said DCP East Prabal Pratap.

He further said that nine cases have already been registered against Ateeb. There are many cases lodged against him in Barabanki also. Rehan, who was involved in the latest loot incident, has also been arrested. Police have also recovered two 315-bore guns and a Pulsar bike used in the incident.

On May 22, the arrested accused had barged into a ration shop and looted 20,000, several kilograms of wheat and other ration items before fleeing the spot. The incident happened in broad daylight in Asrana village under Itaunja police station limits on Wednesday. The bike-borne men also shot multiple rounds of bullets to create an atmosphere of terror.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Two robbers nabbed after encounter in Itaunja
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On