Two students’ deaths: IIIT-A announces aid of 50 lakh

Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad (IIIT-A) has decided to extend financial aid of ₹25 lakh to the families of each of the two B.Tech students who died last Saturday, the institute’s spokesperson Pankaj Mishra said. A hearing and speech-impaired student hailing from Nizamabad in Telangana allegedly died by suicide late at night. Another 20-year-old student from Rangareddy of the same state died during treatment at a private hospital the same night.

Following the two deaths, students of the institute had been protesting and holding demonstrations. They demanded compensation of ₹1 crore for each of the families among other things.

Meanwhile, the director held a meeting of all the faculty members on Monday. It was decided in the meeting that the director and other teachers would provide financial help to the family members from their own pockets. The director initially announced an ex-gratia of ₹15 lakh each, but the family members were not ready to accept it. Also, the institute had announced a day’s closure of the campus on Tuesday in light of the deaths of the two BTech students.

IIIT-A to make compensation policy

In wake of the tragic deaths of its two BTech students, IIIT-A has decided to prepare a compensation policy. For this, the institute has formed a four-member committee. The committee includes Prof Shekhar Verma, Prof Pawan Chakraborty, Prof KP Singh and former finance officer of the institute OP Srivastava.

This committee will analyse the possible financial sources for compensation under the IIIT-A Act, the policies of the Union Ministry of Education and other relevant guidelines. It will propose a framework so that immediate assistance can be provided in such circumstances in future. The committee will submit a detailed report with its recommendations by April 7, said PRO Pankaj Mishra.

Three-member docs’ panel

After allegations of negligence in the death of one of the BTech students who died during treatment at a private hospital, IIIT-A has written to the principal of Motilal Nehru Medical College, Dr Vatsala Mishra requesting formation of a panel of to investigate the cause of his, said institute officials.

Fact-finding committee & counselling cell

A fact-finding committee has been formed to thoroughly investigate the reasons behind the alleged suicide of a differently abled BTech student. Dean Prof Pawan Chakraborty is its chairman, and psychiatrist Dr Pushkar Nigam and Allahabad high court advocate Ayank Mishra are its members. The committee must submit its report by April 7, said the PRO.

Also, a counseling cell has been formed in IIIT-A with immediate effect. Mishra said all issues concerning differently abled students will be addressed by this committee.