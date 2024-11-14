Menu Explore
Two terror-linked accused sentenced to 10 yrs in prison

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 14, 2024 08:58 AM IST

According to a press release from the state police ATS, the investigation into the accused began in 2020 following intelligence reports. The police were alerted to a man named Mohammad Shoaib alias Abu Mohammad Al Hindi, who was allegedly attempting to recruit young men for terrorist activities. An FIR was filed in Lucknow under multiple sections, including Section 121A of IPC and Sections 13, 16, 18, 188, and 20 of the UA(P) Act.

LUCKNOW: Two men, Mohammad Inamul Haque and Shakeel Ahmed Dar alias Iqbal Qureshi alias Mallarukh, were sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment by a special NIA ATS (Anti-Terrorist Squad) court. The court also imposed a fine of 10,000 on each of the accused under Section 121A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UA(P) Act).

Authorities revealed that literature related to the banned terrorist group Al-Qaeda was found on Inamul Haque’s mobile phone (Sourced)
Shoaib was arrested on June 18, 2020, based on evidence collected during the investigation. Authorities revealed that literature related to the banned terrorist group Al-Qaeda was found on Inamul Haque’s mobile phone. “Further investigation led to the identification of Shakeel Ahmed Dar alias Iqbal Qureshi alias Mallarukh, a 21-year-old resident of Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir. He was arrested on July 5, 2020, following evidence gathered by the ATS,” the press note read.

