 Two-day Kisan Mela begins at CSIR-CIMAP - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow / Two-day Kisan Mela begins at CSIR-CIMAP

Two-day Kisan Mela begins at CSIR-CIMAP

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 31, 2024 06:18 AM IST

On Wednesday chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be the chief guest and agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi will be the guest of honour

Two-day Kisan Mela began at CSIR-Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CSIR-CIMAP), Lucknow on Tuesday.

Dignitaries at the kisan mela in Lucknow. (HT Photo)
Dignitaries at the kisan mela in Lucknow. (HT Photo)

While welcoming chief guest Ajit Kumar Shasany and other industry representatives, director, CSIR-NBRI, Prabodh Kumar Trivedi, said that CSIR-CIMAP under its flagship programme ‘Aroma Mission’ helped India in becoming self-sufficient in producing lemongrass essential oil which was earlier imported from other countries.

HT has launched it's new Cricket page. Click here to know more!

“On Wednesday chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be the chief guest and agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi will be the guest of honour,” he said.

“Nallathambi Kalaiselvi, director general, CSIR and secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) will also be present,” he added.

During the inaugural ceremony, the Mentha insect crop calendar along with herbal products and an essential oil kit was released by the dignitaries.

A nukkad natak representing the glimpse of Kisan Mela was also staged during the ceremony by the scholars of CSIR-CIMAP.

More than one thousand farmers registered in the Kisan Mela today.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On