Two-day Kisan Mela begins at CSIR-CIMAP

Two-day Kisan Mela began at CSIR-Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CSIR-CIMAP), Lucknow on Tuesday. Dignitaries at the kisan mela in Lucknow. (HT Photo)

While welcoming chief guest Ajit Kumar Shasany and other industry representatives, director, CSIR-NBRI, Prabodh Kumar Trivedi, said that CSIR-CIMAP under its flagship programme ‘Aroma Mission’ helped India in becoming self-sufficient in producing lemongrass essential oil which was earlier imported from other countries.

“On Wednesday chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be the chief guest and agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi will be the guest of honour,” he said.

“Nallathambi Kalaiselvi, director general, CSIR and secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) will also be present,” he added.

During the inaugural ceremony, the Mentha insect crop calendar along with herbal products and an essential oil kit was released by the dignitaries.

A nukkad natak representing the glimpse of Kisan Mela was also staged during the ceremony by the scholars of CSIR-CIMAP.

More than one thousand farmers registered in the Kisan Mela today.