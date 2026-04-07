Unity of Sanatan followers can thwart conspiracies to harm nation: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that if followers of Sanatan come together and assert their unified strength, those with “anti-Hindu” conspiracies would not be able to harm the nation. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath during a programme in Vrindavan on Tuesday. (HT)

Addressing a gathering in Vrindavan on the occasion of the 452nd Jayanti Mahotsav of Sant Malookdas Maharaj, the chief minister said the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was the result of the unified voice of seers.

“It was the unified voice of Sanatani seers who came at one platform and raised demand for Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The outcome was that the ‘kalank’ (dark spot) of 500 years was erased and Ram Mandir took shape. If seers can bring about such change through unity, no one can dare harm the nation if all followers of Sanatan stand together and make their strength felt,” Adityanath said.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsaghchalak Mohan Bhagwat inaugurated the event earlier in the day. Despite inclement weather, the chief minister later reached the venue and addressed the gathering.

“The double-engine regime, both at the centre and in state, believes that development without protecting heritage is meaningless. We are taking care of both — vikas (development) and virasat (heritage). Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi now looks magnificent, attracting lakhs of devotees,” the chief minister said.

Adityanath recalled Mahatma Gandhi’s remarks on the poor condition of Varanasi during his 1916 visit and said the city has undergone significant transformation in recent years. “There was a time when even 50 people could not move freely, but now 50,000 can. This is the scale of change when development is pursued with commitment,” he said.

“Before 2017, Ayodhya used to get power supply for just three hours a day, and anyone chanting ‘Jai Sri Ram’ used to be targeted. Houses were dilapidated and there was no transportation, but present-day Ayodhya gives the feeling of ‘Treta Yug’, and this is the outcome of the struggle by seers for 500 years,” he added.

He urged people to continue working for the nation while putting aside personal interests. “Nothing is greater than the nation and its traditions. We are fortunate to witness the construction of the grand Ram Temple,” he said.

Referring to historical events, Adityanath alleged that temples were destroyed during past regimes and cited incidents in Sambhal. He also mentioned communal riots in the late 1970s, claiming that justice had been denied to victims.

“Remains of the Hindu temples and other symbols in Sambhal were destroyed. In the 1976 and 1978 riots, many Hindus lost their lives, and when the Samajwadi Party came to power in UP, it withdrew all the cases against those guilty of riots,” Adityanath claimed.

The chief minister said his government has taken steps to restore religious sites and remove encroachments. “We have revived pilgrimage centres, released funds for infrastructure and ensured the removal of encroachments,” he said.

Adityanath recalled the hardships faced by seers and saints during the Mughal period and applauded Sant Tulsidas who, he said, never fell for offers made by Mughal emperor Akbar and maintained that Ram was the only ruler.

“The Ramleela based on the works of Tulsidas still binds us all and villagers organise Ramleelas in their villages on their own. Movies come and go, but the narrations by our seers on the lives of Ram, Krishna and Shiva are heard over and over again despite devotees knowing what will come next. This is the power of Sanatan and it is deep-rooted in our psyche,” the chief minister said.

Adityanath also referred to seers like Ramanandacharya and their role in preserving traditions despite challenges over the centuries.