University students, Raj Bhawan staff join ‘Run for Unity’ to mark Patel’s 150th birth anniversary

A ‘Run for Unity’ was organised at Raj Bhawan on Friday to commemorate National Unity Day on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, also known as the ‘Iron Man of India’. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students of various universities along with Raj Bhawan employees. The ‘Run for Unity’ in Lucknow on Friday. (Sourced)

The rally was flagged off by special secretary to the governor, Shriprakash Gupta, from the Raj Bhawan lawns near the statue of Sardar Patel. Prior to the flag-off, Gupta and other officials paid floral tribute to Patel by laying a wreath at his statue. The rally passed through Raj Bhawan Gate No. 2, Hazratganj Crossing, Lalbagh, Novelty, and Secretariat Road, before concluding at Gate No. 8 and returning to the Raj Bhawan lawns.

Addressing participants, Gupta said that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s contribution to India’s independence and national unity was unparalleled. He recalled how Patel united more than 500 princely states under one flag, displaying exceptional diplomatic acumen, strong will, and farsightedness.

He added that the present generation must contribute towards building a self-reliant and developed India by 2047. “To achieve this, indigenous products should be promoted and dependence on foreign goods reduced,” he said, urging university students to become job creators rather than job seekers.

Prof Jai Prakash Pandey, vice-chancellor of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University; prof Manuka Khanna, vice-chancellor of Lucknow University; and Himani Chaudhary, finance controller, Raj Bhawan, were present along with other officials, staff, faculty members, and students from various universities.