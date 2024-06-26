Unnao cop shoots himself in police station, dies

Kanpur A police constable Devansh Teotia, 27, who hailed from Bulandshahr, reportedly shot himself with his service revolver while on duty at Hasanganj police station in Unnao on Tuesday morning. Additional SP of Unnao Akhilesh Singh said Teotia was initially rushed to the community health centre and later shifted to a trauma centre in Lucknow due to the severity of his injury. However, he died shortly afterwards. “The person died a few minutes after reaching hospital. The bullet had hit the skull,” said a senior official at the trauma centre in Lucknow. According to sources, the constable spoke to someone on phone before shooting himself. (Pic for representation)

“We are investigating the circumstances under which the constable took this extreme step,” Singh said.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

Teotia, who joined the police force in 2019, was stationed at the Hasangunj police station for the past five years. His recent duty stint followed a period of recovery at home in Bulandshahr, where he had been recuperating from a leg injury sustained in an accident in Unnao three months ago .

Eyewitnesses said that they heard the sound of gunfire from the police station while Teotia was on duty. A woman constable was the first to respond, discovering Teotia with a gunshot wound on the right side of his temple, with his service revolver nearby. His colleagues quickly rushed him to the nearest hospital. Due to his critical condition, he was subsequently referred to Lucknow for further treatment where he succumbed.

According to sources, the constable spoke to someone on phone before shooting himself.