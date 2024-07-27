U.P.: 7-year jail to dy CMO for abetment to wife’s suicide

A Banda court has awarded a seven-year jail term to deputy CMO of Lalitpur Dr Ashok Kumar in a 28-year-old case related with dowry and abetment to his wife’s suicide. Judge Pallavi Prakash, fast track court, passed the order on Friday (July 26) and also imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on Kumar. A diary of the deceased proved to be a vital evidence in court . (For Representation)

later, cops sent Kumar to prison. In this case, a diary of the deceased proved to be a vital evidence in court in which she had mentioned all atrocities committed by her husband. After his first wife Shakun’s death in 1996, Kumar married twice. However, both marriages were unsuccessful.

Kumar was married to Shakun in 1995. Just one year after the marriage, his wife committed suicide. After the incident, brother of the deceased lodged an FIR at Baberu Kotwali of Banda district. At the time of incident, Dr Kumar was posted in Banda. The then circle officer Dharamveer Singh submitted chargesheet in court on April 28, 1996.