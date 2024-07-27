 U.P.: 7-year jail to dy CMO for abetment to wife’s suicide - Hindustan Times
U.P.: 7-year jail to dy CMO for abetment to wife’s suicide

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jul 27, 2024 08:09 PM IST

Deputy CMO Dr Ashok Kumar of Lalitpur sentenced to 7 years in dowry case, wife's suicide. Diary of deceased crucial evidence. Kumar sent to prison.

A Banda court has awarded a seven-year jail term to deputy CMO of Lalitpur Dr Ashok Kumar in a 28-year-old case related with dowry and abetment to his wife’s suicide. Judge Pallavi Prakash, fast track court, passed the order on Friday (July 26) and also imposed a fine of 25,000 on Kumar.

A diary of the deceased proved to be a vital evidence in court . (For Representation)
A diary of the deceased proved to be a vital evidence in court . (For Representation)

later, cops sent Kumar to prison. In this case, a diary of the deceased proved to be a vital evidence in court in which she had mentioned all atrocities committed by her husband. After his first wife Shakun’s death in 1996, Kumar married twice. However, both marriages were unsuccessful.

Kumar was married to Shakun in 1995. Just one year after the marriage, his wife committed suicide. After the incident, brother of the deceased lodged an FIR at Baberu Kotwali of Banda district. At the time of incident, Dr Kumar was posted in Banda. The then circle officer Dharamveer Singh submitted chargesheet in court on April 28, 1996.

News / Cities / Lucknow / U.P.: 7-year jail to dy CMO for abetment to wife's suicide
© 2024 HindustanTimes
